‘Go-getter’: Loved ones remember man fatally shot in Uptown

CHARLOTTE — Friends and family are heartbroken and mourning the death of Martell Davis.

The 26-year-old man was shot on June 1 on North Brevard Street at East Sixth Street and died on June 9 at a hospital.

People who knew Davis said he loved his family and friends and wonder why anyone would want to kill him.

“I was like rooting for him,” said Devon Eubanks, a friend.

Eubanks said he met Davis during their freshman year of high school in Ohio.

Eubanks said the football star made the football team at Gannon University in Pennsylvania before living in Charlotte.

“He was just a go-getter, even like when he played basketball, football,” Eubanks said. “He was just go-go-go.”

Eubanks promises to live life to the fullest in honor of his late friend.

“Just doing more things that he would probably want me to do, like, you know, be happy all the time,” he said.

Brandon Allen is accused of killing Davis and has been charged with first-degree murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied property.

“I’m glad, the guy who, you know, who killed him, he got caught,” Eubanks said.

Allen is in the Mecklenburg County Jail.

