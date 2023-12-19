Man killed in west Charlotte shooting, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — A man has died following a shooting in west Charlotte early Tuesday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m. at an apartment complex off West Tyvola Road near Perimeter Pointe Parkway.

Officers said they were responding to a welfare call when they found the victim with a gunshot wound.

The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

It is unknown what led up to this shooting.

CMPD said the investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide unit detective.

