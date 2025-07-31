Suspect pleads guilty to dumping Belmont man’s body, stealing his identity

CHARLOTTE — More than a year after Andy Tench’s disappearance, the man last seen with him pleaded guilty Thursday to several charges, including concealment of death and identity theft. Tench’s body has still not been found.

There have been at least three plea deals presented in the case.

The plea was accepted Thursday morning which brings some justice for Tench’s family.

“It’s been almost a whole year, 365 days, since your horrendous actions to dispose of a human body, this was not just any body, but my baby brother,” said Tench’s sister, Natasha Newman, in March.

D’Shaun Robinson admitted that he and Tench went to a bar in March 2024 then back to a Charlotte hotel, police said.

At some point, Robinson claimed he found Tench unresponsive.

He later admitted to police that he dumped Tench’s body in a dumpster.

Multiple pleas with Robinson fell through due to family objections, and Robinson’s long rap sheet.

Robinson accepted an open plea on charges of concealment of death and identity theft and a charge from 2023, second-degree burglary.

The judge sentenced Robinson to 2.5 to 4.5 years in prison.

Robinson will receive a credit of 477 days for time served, which means he could spend as little as 1 to 1.5 more years in prison, according to court documents.

Tench’s body has never been found.

