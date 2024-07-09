Man pleads guilty to setting neighbor’s apartment on fire in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A man who police think intentionally set his neighbor’s apartment on fire pleaded guilty at the end of June.

Warrants show 38-year-old Lovett Henderson was accused of starting an apartment fire on Jan. 26 along Magnolia Hill Drive. It caused about $127,000 worth of damage, Charlotte Fire said.

According to the district attorney, Henderson pleaded guilty to second-degree arson.

Judge Letts sentenced Henderson to about two years to three years in prison, but the sentence was suspended pending Henderson’s completion of 2 years of supervised probation.

Henderson is required to enroll in Recovery Court as a condition of his probation. He’s also required to serve a 150-day active split sentence and have no contact with the victim.

