Man reported missing after going on fishing trip

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A man was reported missing on Thursday after going on a fishing trip, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office stated Sunday.

Crews have been using drones and searching on land and in the water for 44-year-old Michael Hallford.

The search is on federal land near Brown Mountain Beach Road used for hunting and fishing.

His truck was found near Wilsons Creek.

No further information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: Dad, son rescue driver after 18-wheeler hauling logs flips in Caldwell County

Dad, son rescue driver after 18-wheeler hauling logs flips in Caldwell County

©2024 Cox Media Group