Man reported missing in Gastonia, police say

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is searching for a man who was reported missing on August 29.

Amari Capers was last seen leaving a group home on East Way Drive.

Police said he got into a white or light grey SUV with an unknown individual.

Capers’ family believes he may have headed towards the Winston-Salem area to be with his brother, though his exact location is unknown.

Anyone with information regarding the Capers’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Gastonia City Police Department immediately at 704-866-6702.

VIDEO: CMPD locates missing woman last seen in Ballantyne

CMPD locates missing woman last seen in Ballantyne

©2025 Cox Media Group