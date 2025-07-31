CMPD seeks help finding missing woman

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in finding 49-year-old Jenny Gore Burton.

She was reported missing Tuesday afternoon.

Police say Burton was last seen leaving her office on Ballantyne Village Way driving a 2015 gold Hyundai Elantra. Her NC license plate reads JLT5075.

She is approximately 5′5″, weighing 150 pounds, with blue eyes and red hair.

Police released the latest image of Burton to aid in the search efforts. They urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to call 911.

