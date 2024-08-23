Man says son was seriously burned when football players told to bear crawl on hot turf

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A father told Channel 9 his son got second and third-degree burns at his Lancaster County high school. Now, a weightlifting coach has been suspended while the district investigates.

Pictures show the second and third-degree burns on 17-year-old Cade Poynor’s hands. His dad said he got them after a weightlifting coach forced Cade and other football players to do bear crawls across the Buford High School football field as punishment.

“That day, if I remember, it was between 85 and 90 degrees,” Lance Poynor said. “And if it’s that hot, that turf is going to be a lot hotter than that.”

He said his son showed the coach his injuries and asked to see a doctor.

“He said they weren’t going to see the medical doctor. They would lift weights, work the pain out of their hands,” Poynor said.

He said Cade eventually went to a doctor and was diagnosed with second and third-degree burns. The injuries were so serious he was forced to sit out of a team scrimmage last weekend.

“For him to go home and come in in that condition kind of upset me,” Poynor said.

On Friday, a spokesperson for the district said the employee is on administrative leave while leaders investigate. They would not comment further.

“If we can’t trust him around our kids, he really doesn’t need to be an authority figure for our kids,” Poynor said.

