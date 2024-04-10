Man sentenced to 16 years in prison for filming young girls in shower

INDIAN LAND, S.C. — A man has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for filming young girls while they were naked.

According to the office of the South Carolina attorney general, William Brandon Campbell, of Charlotte, recorded young girls while they were showering. He admitted to using the camera to film inside a bathroom at an Indian Land home.

Campbell also admitted to being attracted to young girls for a few years, but said he never physically touched them, investigators said.

Campbell was arrested for the crime in August 2021. Authorities said he pleaded guilty on Wednesday to two counts of voyeurism and one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Authorities said Campbell was given credit for 95 days he already served. When he is released from prison, he will have to register as a sex offender.

