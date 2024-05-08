Man sentenced to 90 days for shooting at newspaper delivery driver

CHARLOTTE — A man has been sentenced to 90 days in custody after shooting at a newspaper delivery driver in 2020.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Corey Geter pleaded guilty to two charges in connection with the east Charlotte shooting.

District Attorney Spencer Merriweather said over the objection of his office, the judge found “extraordinary mitigating circumstance” not to sentence Geter to a longer sentence.

The judge wrote that Geter accepted responsibility for his actions and had no other incidnet of violence while out on bond.

Court documents said the shooting stemmed from the newspaper driver hitting a roll-out trash can.

