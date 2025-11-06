Drunken driver sentenced for killing woman in head-on crash

CHARLOTTE — A man who was drunk when he caused a head-on crash in 2024 that killed 23-year-old Karina Gomez in Huntersville has pleaded guilty and was sentenced to four to six years in prison.

Karina Gomez had dreams of working in the pharmaceutical field always helping others.

“Karina brings something special. She was one of the models to myself,” said Lizandro Gomez, the victim’s father.

“I miss the texts,” Karina Gomez’s mother, Roxana Gomez, said. “I miss the calls. I miss my partner to go shopping.”

“She meant the world to me,” the victim’s sister, Steysi Zanipatin, said. “Our bond was very unbreakable.”

Karina Gomez Police believe speeding and alcohol consumption led to a deadly three-car crash in Huntersville Tuesday night. Now, a local family is left grieving their loved one.

In July 2024, Zanipatin was driving a car in front of her sister’s car near Statesville and Mount Holly Huntersville roads.

Michael Benjamin was driving his car and struck Karina Gomez’s car head-on.

Michael Benjamin

He was drunk and driving from Frankie’s Fun Park three miles away, officials said.

A K-9 found Benjamin after he ran from the scene.

He took a plea deal and was sentenced to four to six years in prison.

Lizandro Gomez told the judge he forgives Benjamin in large part thanks to his faith.

“I mean it. I forgive him, but I know he has to pay,” he said.

The Gomez family said they are satisfied but justice is a hard thing to find for the woman taken from them.

“Obviously, nothing is ever going to be enough, and nothing is going to bring her back,” Zanipatin said.

Benjamin’s attorney said he takes responsibility for what he did and went to rehab while he was out on bond.