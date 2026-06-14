Man sentenced for deadly shooting at Charlotte food mart

CHARLOTTE — A man who shot and killed another man during an altercation inside a west Charlotte food mart has been sentenced to prison.

Channel 9 reported on the shooting back in February of 2025 at the To-Go Food Mart on Freedom Drive.

Court documents said Gregory Dowana shot Des’mon Thompson after they had an interaction in the parking lot on Feb. 8. Dowana sprayed Thompson in the face with pepper spray inside, and then Thompson pulled out a gun and ran down the aisle.

After that, Dowana opened fire with a gun in each hand, and Thompson was hit several times.

Crime scene investigators said they seized two handguns, a rifle, and ammunition from Dowana’s vehicle.

This week, Dowana pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter. He was sentenced to 80-108 months in prison.

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