Man sentenced for deadly stabbing after yelling homophobic slurs

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
CHARLOTTE — A 61-year-old man was sentenced after stabbing another man with a bayonet-style knife in 2019.

According to the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office, Richard Grier was found guilty of first-degree murder on Wednesday. Grier’s trial began on Feb. 5.

Grier was arrested after an incident on May 18, 2019. Police say Grier was at a gas station parking lot on South Boulevard and yelling homophobic slurs at people passing by.

Prosecutors said the victim, Andrew Allen, was walking by when Grier accosted him and pulled out a pocket knife. Grier then went to a truck and got a 6.5″ blade and stabbed Allen 11 times.

Grier was caught after a high-speed chase through Charlotte. Once he was caught, he told officers, “I know I’m going to jail.”

Grier was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

