Stolen goods from liquidation store recovered; 2 arrested

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Two suspects were arrested by Lincoln County Sheriff’s Detectives following an investigation into a larceny at LKN Liquidations, located at 1440 N. NC 16 Business Highway.

It happened on Sunday at approximately 6:30 a.m., when two people were captured on surveillance video stealing multiple items displayed outside the business.

The stolen merchandise, with an estimated total value of $2,772, included four Frigidaire wine coolers, 10 Harbor Breeze ceiling fans, and 14 breast pumps. The suspects were identified as Jocelyn Santiago, 32, and Danny Beck, 39.

Detectives reviewed surveillance footage from LKN Liquidations and a neighboring business.

The footage showed a man and a woman arriving in a red Chevrolet Traverse, loading the stolen merchandise into the vehicle and then leaving the area.

The investigation included a surveillance review and FLOCK camera system analysis. Detectives identified the suspect vehicle.

This vehicle was later connected to Santiago. Further investigation led to the identification of Beck as the second suspect involved in the theft.

On Monday, detectives located Santiago at the Lincoln County Courthouse. During an interview, Santiago admitted to taking items from the business parking lot.

She was subsequently arrested and charged with felony larceny, felony possession of stolen goods, and felony conspiracy.

Santiago is being held without bond at the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center.

Detectives also arrested Beck. He faces charges of felony larceny, felony possession of stolen goods and felony conspiracy.

Beck is being held at the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $45,000 secured bond.

Following the arrests, detectives executed multiple search warrants at a residence connected to the investigation. These searches led to the recovery of the stolen Frigidaire wine coolers, four of the Harbor Breeze ceiling fans, and multiple breast pumps.

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