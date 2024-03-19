Man sentenced for hitting, killing elderly woman in Boiling Springs

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. — The man accused of hitting and killing an elderly woman in Boiling Springs will spend the next year in prison.
James Harris from Blacksburg pleaded guilty to hitting 74-year-old Dorothy Hyde as she crossed the street in January of 2023.
Police said Harris likely didn’t stop after the crash because he was driving without a license.
It took investigators six months to find Harris and his car.
