Man to serve 25 years in prison for his part in Lake Wylie ‘death factory’

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A Rock Hill man busted for the largest amount of fentanyl ever uncovered in York County will serve 25 years in federal prison, our partners at The Herald reported.

York County deputies recovered the drugs from a Lake Wylie mobile home in 2022.

U.S. District Court Judge Sherri Lydon sentenced Timothy Gayton, 33, on Thursday for his part in the Rock Hill fentanyl lab that she called a “death factory.”

Last year, Gayton pleaded guilty to his role in the fentanyl ring and to dealing while serving time in jail.

He will serve time in federal prison alongside his twin brother, Timario.

VIDEO: Man pleads guilty to selling fentanyl pills that killed two teens in Belmont

Man pleads guilty to selling fentanyl pills that killed two teens in Belmont

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