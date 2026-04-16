5 hurt after crash involving Gaston County ambulance, 2 vehicles

GASTONIA, N.C. — A Gaston Emergency Medical Services (GEMS) ambulance was involved in a crash Thursday afternoon with two vehicles that caused serious injuries, Gastonia police said.

Channel 9 Skyzoom flew over the scene on East Long Avenue in front of the police department, where all the vehicles were badly damaged.

There were five people hurt. The two drivers in the civilian vehicles, two paramedics in the GEMS truck, and the patient inside. All were taken to the hospital, police said.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

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