Local

Man severely burned in Burke County fire

By Dave Faherty, wsoctv.com

Mobile home fire in Valdese A man was flown to the hospital after he was severely burned in a fire in Burke County.

By Dave Faherty, wsoctv.com

VALDESE, N.C. — A man was flown to the hospital after he was severely burned in a fire in Burke County.

Firefighters were called to a mobile home along Litton Street in Valdese Thursday night. Crews said when they arrived, the fire was out and the man was outside.

ALSO READ: Smoke dissipates after blanketing Charlotte area

Paramedics flew the victim to the hospital with severe burns.

Right now, investigators said they are not releasing a cause, but they did say the victim has life-threatening injuries.

The state fire marshal is overseeing the investigation.

(WATCH BELOW: Residents impacted by AT&T outage frantic as outside fire burns out of control)

Residents impacted by AT&T outage frantic as outside fire burns out of control

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read