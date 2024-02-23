Man severely burned in Burke County fire

VALDESE, N.C. — A man was flown to the hospital after he was severely burned in a fire in Burke County.

Firefighters were called to a mobile home along Litton Street in Valdese Thursday night. Crews said when they arrived, the fire was out and the man was outside.

Paramedics flew the victim to the hospital with severe burns.

Right now, investigators said they are not releasing a cause, but they did say the victim has life-threatening injuries.

The state fire marshal is overseeing the investigation.

