Man shoots at first responders, steals fire department vehicle, sheriffs say

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — One man is in custody after putting the lives of many at risk Sunday afternoon.

Rowan County Emergency Services along with the Atwell Fire Department responded to a call of an unresponsive driver at the intersection of Shinn Farm Road and Highway 152 around 11:45 a.m.

Crews found Miguel Angel Ramirez in a vehicle at the location but determined that he was likely impaired and not suffering from a medical condition.

While EMS crews waited for Highway patrol, Ramirez pulled out a gun and fired a shot.

One Rowan County paramedic suffered an injury while trying to take cover from the gunshot.

Ramirez then stole a fire department pickup truck, collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Highway 152 and Unity Church Road, and was ultimately arrested in a nearby yard.

The stolen gun was found in soybean field near where Ramirez was arrested.

The driver that was hit by Ramirez was fortunately not injured.

The paramedic that was injured was treated and released from the hospital.

