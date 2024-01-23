Shots fired during police chase with armed robbery suspect, investigators say

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Two people have been arrested and charged following a police chase that led to shots being fired early Tuesday morning, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

At approximately 1:15 a.m., police were dispatched to a call about an armed robbery at the Circle K on Cherry Road.

At the scene, police were told that the possible suspects fled the scene in a silver SUV with a North Carolina license plate and plastic on its driver’s side window.

Around 1:20 a.m., a Rock Hill police officer spotted the possible vehicle on Cherry Road near Constitution Boulevard. Police said they attempted to perform a traffic stop; however, a chase ensued.

Police said the chase continued through York and Chester counties, and during the chase, the passenger in the vehicle fired several gunshots at officers.

At one point, the York County Sheriff’s Office, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, and the South Carolina Highway Patrol were involved in the pursuit.

Eventually, spike strips were deployed, and the chase came to an end. The driver was taken into custody, while the passenger in the vehicle fled on foot, according to police.

A K-9 officer was used to track down the second suspect, and they were taken into custody as well.

The driver of the vehicle, 23-year-old Andrew Gunner Johnson, has been charged with failure to stop for blue lights, accessory to armed robbery, and criminal conspiracy.

The passenger of the vehicle, 36-year-old Ronald Eugene Wilson, has been charged with armed robbery, criminal conspiracy, and possession of a weapon during a crime of violence.

The York County Sheriff’s Office said it will be issuing attempted murder charges against Wilson as a result of the shots fired at officers during the pursuit.

