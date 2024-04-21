Man shot, killed in Statesville home

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A man is dead after a shooting inside a Statesville home early Sunday morning.
Statesville Police responded to a 911 call for a gunshot victim inside a house on Stewart Court just after midnight. Inside the house, they found Richard Pledger, 52, shot.
Emergency responders attempted life-saving efforts, but Pledger was dead at the scene.
Police haven’t released any details on a suspect yet but say the investigation is active.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406.
