Man shot, killed in Statesville home

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A man is dead after a shooting inside a Statesville home early Sunday morning.

Statesville Police responded to a 911 call for a gunshot victim inside a house on Stewart Court just after midnight. Inside the house, they found Richard Pledger, 52, shot.

Emergency responders attempted life-saving efforts, but Pledger was dead at the scene.

Police haven’t released any details on a suspect yet but say the investigation is active.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406.

