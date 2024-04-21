Officer involved in shooting in Rock Hill, deputies say

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Investigators are on the scene of a shooting involving a deputy in York County on Sunday morning.

Deputies say it happened near

The York County Sheriff’s Office alerted the public on Facebook around 3:35 a.m. Sunday.

The shooting began as a domestic violence incident, but it’s unclear how deputies became involved in the shooting.

No deputies are injured. State investigators are taking over the case.

Channel 9 asked what led to shots being fired and if anyone else was injured.

