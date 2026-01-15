Man on supervised release caught with 63 kg cocaine faces 15-year sentence

CHARLOTTE — Matthew Gerard Hendy, 42, of Charlotte, pleaded guilty today to possession with intent to distribute more than 63 kilograms of cocaine, according to U.S. Attorney Russ Ferguson for the Western District of North Carolina.

Hendy was on federal supervised release for a prior drug conviction when he reoffended. He had previously been convicted in 2012 in federal court on charges of drug trafficking, money laundering and firearms offenses, leading to a five-year prison sentence followed by a term of supervised release.

According to court filings, on Dec. 9, 2023, law enforcement intercepted a delivery involving Hendy when a tractor trailer loaded with cocaine arrived at a predetermined meeting location. Upon seeing law enforcement, Hendy tried to flee but later confessed to ordering the shipment of 63 kilograms of cocaine.

At this stage, Hendy remains in federal custody and faces significant penalties; he is looking at a minimum of 15 years in prison due to his prior offense, with a maximum sentence that could extend to life in prison. A sentencing date has not yet been set.

