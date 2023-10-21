Man suspected of killing judge hours after hearing may have N.C. ties

BALTIMORE — The U.S. Marshal’s Office is looking for a Maryland man suspected of shooting and killing a circuit court judge, and the wanted man may have ties to North Carolina.

Pedro Manuel Argote, 49, allegedly shot Circuit Court Judge Andrew Wilkinson, 52, in the judge’s driveway in Hagerstown, Maryland, Thursday night while the victim’s wife and son were home, according to ABC News.

ABC News reports that Argote had a divorce custody proceeding before Wilkinson hours before the shooting, per Washington County Sheriff Brian Albert.

Judge Andrew Wilkinson, 52, was shot and killed in his driveway on Oct. 19, Source: Washington County Bar Association

Wilkinson reportedly ruled against Argote in the matter, although Argote was not present, the sheriff said.

They believe Argote is on the run and is driving a 2009 Mercedes GL 450 with Maryland plate 4EH0408.

Argote is 5 foot 7 inches with brown hair and brown eyes and weighs around 140 pounds.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Argote has ties to Brooklyn and Long Island, New York, Tampa and Clearwater, Florida, and unknown cities in North Carolina, the U.S. Marshal’s Office released.

There is a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to Argote’s arrest.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-WANTED2 or submit tips via the USMS Tips App. If you see him in public, do not approach and immediately call 911.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH: ‘Extremely frustrating’: Chester County deputies continue search for alleged killer)

‘Extremely frustrating’: Chester County deputies continue search for alleged killer

©2023 Cox Media Group