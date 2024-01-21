IREDELL CO., N.C. — Deputies with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office are asking the community to help them find a wanted man.

On Saturday, a deputy stopped a vehicle at a business on Oakridge Farm Highway near Mooresville.

Man wanted after fleeing traffic stop, dragging deputy in Iredell Co. (Courtesy of: Iredell County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff’s office says during the stop, the driver, who was later identified as Cory Allen Leazer, tried to pull away from the deputy and get back in his vehicle. While the deputy tried to pull Leazer from his vehicle, Leazer put it in drive and dragged the deputy about 15 to 20 feet.

According to officials, the deputy shot his gun, but it is unclear whether or not he hit Leazer.

The deputy went back to his patrol vehicle and tried to stop Leazer again. The chase ended in Rowan County because the suspect was speeding. There was a concern for public safety and traffic conditions on the road.

A while later, police found Leazer’s car in Mecklenburg County.

Both the ICSO and Mecklenburg County Law Enforcement are trying to find Leazer.

The sheriff’s office says Leazer is a wanted person; anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call.

