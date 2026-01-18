Man wanted in SC arrested following Monroe police chase

MONROE, N.C. — Monroe police arrested a man facing multiple charges following a pursuit on Saturday evening.

The pursuit began when deputies observed a vehicle with a stolen license plate. Upon turning onto Franklin Street, officials said the vehicle became disabled and showed visible smoke with significant front-end damage. After exiting the vehicle, Willie Williams fled on foot toward a wooded area between Franklin and McLarty Streets.

Deputies intercepted Williams on McLarty Street and took him into custody. The vehicle was confirmed to have been involved in a collision with another vehicle during the pursuit, although the driver of that vehicle was treated on the scene and did not appear injured.

Williams has been charged with multiple offenses, including Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, Speeding to Elude Arrest and Hit and Run.

A K-9 unit conducted a search in the wooded area where Williams fled and found a small baggie containing presumed cocaine and marijuana about 20 feet from where he was arrested.

Officials said further investigation found that Williams was wanted by the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office for removing an electronic monitoring device associated with an attempted murder charge. Williams had been under pretrial supervision at the time of this incident, although the specifics of his prior case remain unverified.

No officers or civilians suffered injuries during the incident, police officials said.

WATCH: Iredell County teen found safe after 50-hour search, investigation underway

Iredell County teen found safe after 50-hour search, investigation underway

©2026 Cox Media Group