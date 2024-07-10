Man with stolen police gear arrested after a 2-county pursuit

MONROE, N.C. — An Indian Trail man who had a bulletproof vest and other items stolen from a federal agency was arrested Tuesday night after a two-county pursuit, the Monroe Police Department announced on Wednesday. It is believed he could be a police impersonator, authorities said.

Detectives with MPD tried to stop a Toyota Camry with a fake plate at about 11:45 p.m. Tuesday.

However, Roger Desmond Burns III, 32, allegedly drove into a Union County sheriff’s deputy’s patrol car and fled the scene, and a pursuit ensued.

Burns, who was driving recklessly at high speeds and endangering the public, led authorities up to Interstate 485 in Mecklenburg County.

He ran red lights and drove into oncoming traffic.

The chase went onto Providence Road where a Union County sheriff’s deputy “performed a forced vehicle stop,” which disabled the car. That was how the pursuit ended.

Deputies arrested Burns who had stolen equipment from a federal agency, including a bulletproof vest, handcuffs, an agent’s credentials, and police patches, MPD said.

He also had a replica handgun, holster, and removable strobe lights.

The Camry was also reported stolen from York County.

He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, trafficking in opiates, destruction of evidence, possession of methamphetamine, and felony flee to elude arrest.

He is in custody at the Union County Detention Center with a $750,000 secured bond.

