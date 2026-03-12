Man, woman found dead in Waxhaw home; investigation underway

WAXHAW, N.C. — The Waxhaw Police Department is investigating the deaths of a man and a woman found Thursday afternoon in the 8200 block of Prescott Glen Parkway.

Officers said they responded to the home around 4:20 p.m. and discovered both individuals deceased upon arrival.

Authorities say the incident appears isolated and there is no threat to the public.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is assisting.

Channel 9 will provide updates as they become available.

