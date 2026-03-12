Local

Man, woman found dead in Waxhaw home; investigation underway

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WAXHAW, N.C. — The Waxhaw Police Department is investigating the deaths of a man and a woman found Thursday afternoon in the 8200 block of Prescott Glen Parkway.

Officers said they responded to the home around 4:20 p.m. and discovered both individuals deceased upon arrival.

Authorities say the incident appears isolated and there is no threat to the public.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is assisting.

