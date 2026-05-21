Man, woman hurt in Rock Hill shooting

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A man and woman, both 36, were shot early Thursday morning at a home in the 1000 block of Henderson Street in Rock Hill, police said.

Both victims were treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

The Rock Hill Police Department is investigating the incident.

Officers responded to the scene at 5:59 a.m. on Thursday. They located the man with a gunshot wound to the buttocks and the woman with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The Rock Hill Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is conducting the investigation into the shooting.

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