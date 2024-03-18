Woman killed in Charlotte Cook Out shooting

Local

CHARLOTTE — A northwest Charlotte Cookout became the scene of a homicide investigation when a woman was shot and killed on Sunday morning.

CMPD says the shooting happened inside the Cook Out at 4321 Sunset Road.

They responded to the restaurant around 5 a.m. on Sunday where they found Jaselyn Horne, 26, shot multiple times.

MEDIC pronounced Horne dead at the scene.

The police report lists the suspect as outside family, but the suspect name hasn’t been released yet.

Channel 9 is working to learn whether the suspect is in custody.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

