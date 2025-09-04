Manager sues Cabarrus County, wins $489,000 settlement

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — A Cabarrus County manager, who was fired, will get $489,000 in a settlement, which is $1,000 more than he claimed the county owed him.

Mike Downs sued Cabarrus County for unpaid compensation.

He was fired in January after 14 years.

Downs has also filed a complaint accusing the county of age discrimination, The Charlotte Observer reported.

In his termination letter, commissioners pointed to his involvement in buying an office building over its appraised value for $42 million.

