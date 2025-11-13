Chesterfield County deputies continue search for suspect

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office called off a manhunt in the Dudley Church Road area on Thursday for Kurt Jared Wilson. However, deputies are still looking for him.

Wilson is believed to be wearing full camouflage clothing.

Wilson is wanted for possession of fentanyl, failure to stop for blue lights, and use of a vehicle without permission

Two people were taken into custody for helping Wilson avoid arrest.

If you have any information on Wilson’s whereabouts, please contact the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office immediately.

The sheriff’s office urges the community to report any suspicious activity immediately and to refrain from approaching anyone matching the suspect’s description.

For tips or information, residents can contact the Chesterfield County E-911 at 843-623-6838 or dial 911 in an emergency.

Additional updates will be provided as information becomes available, and the community is encouraged to stay informed.

