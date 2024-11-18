Local

Many are still in need of homes in Asheville

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Drinkable water is now running from faucets, and roads are reopening but many people in Asheville still have nowhere to live.

Reporter Brian Mims from our sister station in Atlanta went to a shelter in a former Gold’s Gym that many have called home for weeks.

>> In the video at the top of this page, hear from the people living at the shelter and a volunteer with the Red Cross about the help they continue to provide.

