Many North Carolina counties are in a drought

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Most areas got a little bit of rain Thursday but it wasn’t enough to break free from a moderate drought for about half of North Carolina, including Cleveland, Catawba, Lincoln, and Burke counties.

Drought Conditions (US Drought Monitor)

The flow at South Fork River was low and running about one-tenth of what it normally does.

Officials recommend people conserve water.

Charlotte is on the fringe but has not yet gotten to drought status.

VIDEO: Thursday’s forecast update with Chief Meteorologist Steve Udelson

Thursday evening's forecast with Chief Meteorologist Steve Udelson





©2023 Cox Media Group