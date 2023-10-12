Many North Carolina counties are in a drought

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Most areas got a little bit of rain Thursday but it wasn’t enough to break free from a moderate drought for about half of North Carolina, including Cleveland, Catawba, Lincoln, and Burke counties.
The flow at South Fork River was low and running about one-tenth of what it normally does.
Officials recommend people conserve water.
Charlotte is on the fringe but has not yet gotten to drought status.
VIDEO: Thursday’s forecast update with Chief Meteorologist Steve Udelson
