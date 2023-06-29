Many say landfill emits ‘invasive’ odor into Harrisburg neighborhood

HARRISBURG, N.C. — Families living in one Harrisburg neighborhood say the smell from a nearby landfill is becoming unbearable.

The Rocky River Crossing community isn’t far from the Charlotte Motor Speedway, just off of Morehead Road.

Neighbors said a landfill mountain they can see through their tree line is causing an unbearable smell, and they’re getting fed up.

“I can’t go for a walk,” said Luisa Ribeiro, a resident.

“We are worried about our health,” said Diane Borkowski.

“It doesn’t make us happy. No one wants to be the stinky neighborhood,” said December Courtwright.

The residents said the mountain of trash has been releasing a horrific smell for years, and it’s not getting any better.

“The odors were so invasive that they would permeate through the houses, where we couldn’t even sit in our living rooms, sit in our bedrooms, without being assaulted by the terrible odors,” Ribeiro said.

The group said they have filed complaints but they haven’t seen any changes made.

“This is our last resort, besides seeking legal,” Borkowski said.

“The smell was extreme. I couldn’t even sit outside with my granddaughter,” she added.

In an inspection report from February by the North Carolina Division of Air Quality, both the DAQ and waste management noted receiving several odor complaints about the situation.

Later that month, the DAQ issued a notice requiring an odor management plan, citing the number of complaints and “concerning odorous emissions originating from the solid waste landfill.” It gave the owner 60 days to identify the sources and a submit plan to fix the issue.

But neighbors say nothing’s changed and they feel like they’re being ignored.

“It is concerning because I feel like they’re not being addressed, they’re not taking us seriously,” said Borkowski.

“Enforce the rules. Make them accountable. If there’s a violation, fine them because their right to operate does not trump our right to breathe fresh air,” Borkowski said.

(WATCH BELOW: New-Indy paper mill says it has reduced foul odor around state line)

New-Indy paper mill says it has reduced foul odor around state line

©2023 Cox Media Group