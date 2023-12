MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A new Margaritaville resort is being planned for Myrtle Beach, the Charleston Post & Courier reported.

The Jimmy Buffett-inspired resort would be on Ocean Boulevard.

It will have a hotel, an amenity center with a pool deck, and a restaurant.

There is no timeline for the project.

