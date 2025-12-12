Massive theft ring targeting Home Depot stores across 9 states busted

QUEENS, NEW YORK — A massive theft ring that hit 128 Home Depot stores across nine states has been busted.

Authorities said they arrested a team of 13 thieves.

They’re accused of stealing more than $2 million in merchandise, including power tools, air conditioners, and household goods over the course of 13-months.

“This crew was amazingly coordinated, disciplined, meticulous and dedicated,” said Melinda Katz, district attorney, Queens, New York.

The stolen items were sold through a storefront or on Facebook Marketplace.

None of the home depots in the Carolinas were hit.

