Carowinds unveils fun and frightful fall lineup

CHARLOTTE — Carowinds is set to bring plenty of thrills, chills, and cheers to park visitors this fall.

The park recently unveiled its fall lineup, which includes the debut of two new family-friendly offerings alongside the return of SCarowinds. And for the first time since its debut in 2000, SCarowinds will no longer require a separate ticket, meaning guests can experience their favorite rides and family-friendly fun during the day and SCarowinds at night — all included with a single admission ticket.

The new family-friendly Halloween event, Tricks and Treats, runs from Sept. 14 to Oct. 27, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. The event includes Halloween-themed activities and games, a pumpkin patch, trick-or-treating around the park, costume contests, live shows, dance parties and the Tricks and Treat Parade.

Also on Saturdays and Sundays from Sept. 14 to Nov. 2, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Carowinds will host Oktoberfest featuring authentic German food, beer and music. Oktoberfest activities include yard games, a stein-holding contest, and a brat-eating contest.

Beginning Sept. 13, Carowinds will up its thrills and chills when it transforms into one of the largest Halloween attractions in the Carolinas. SCarowinds runs on select nights through Oct. 27 and features four scare zones, five mazes, and four live shows.

Ticket prices start at $49.99. For more information, click here.

