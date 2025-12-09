Matthews appoints new town manager

MATTHEWS, N.C. — The Matthews Board of Commissioners appointed Melia James as its new town manager Monday.

She has been serving as assistant town manager since 2022 and brings nearly 20 years of experience in municipal leadership to the position.

According to a release, Mayor John Higdon praised James’s leadership qualities, stating that her vision and experience are well-suited to guide Matthews into the future.

Before joining the Town of Matthews, Melia James held various leadership roles in Charlotte, including airport budget and financial services manager, strategy and budget analyst, and human resources manager.

James will officially begin the role on Jan. 1.

