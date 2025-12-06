Matthews commissioner Ken McCool files to run for state House seat

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Matthews Town Commissioner Ken McCool has officially filed to run for the North Carolina House of Representatives.

McCool, a Democrat, is challenging Republican Representative Tricia Cotham for the seat in District 105 next year, which includes Matthews and Mint Hill.

Ken McCool has told The Political Beat that his opposition to Mecklenburg County’s transit plan motivated him to enter the race for the state legislature.

