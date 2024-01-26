Matthews chooses next police chief

MATTHEWS, N.C. — The town of Matthews has announced the name of its next police chief.

According to a news release on Friday, Michael R. Clesceri will be the next chief of the Matthews Police Department.

The town says Clesceri has more than 33 years of experience in law enforcement and most recently served as chief of the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office in Woodstock, Illinois. He also has a law degree from Purdue University, according to the town’s news release.

Clesceri will take over after the Matthews Police Department promised changes last year in the wake of an investigation that found inaccurate closure rates for criminal cases.

The town says interim chief Roy Sisk will resume his position as a major in the department when Clesceri begins on March 11.

“I am excited and humbled about the opportunity to serve as the next chief of police in Matthews,” Clesceri said in a statement. “Matthews is a wonderful town, rich in culture, history, and diversity. I am looking forward to enhancing relationships in the community and building upon the solid foundation of a great department.”

(WATCH: Jet flying overhead rattles neighbors in south Charlotte, Matthews)

Jet flying overhead rattles neighbors in south Charlotte, Matthews

©2024 Cox Media Group