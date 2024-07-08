Matthews considers changes to short-term rental restrictions

MATTHEWS, N.C. — The Town of Matthews is considering changes to restrict short-term rentals within the town limits.

Short-term rentals like Airbnb and VRBO have grown in popularity over the past several years. While some are capitalizing on rentals, others are pushing back against the growing industry.

In North Carolina, there remain questions as to what cities and counties can do when it comes to restrictions on rentals.

In 2022, a lawsuit against the City of Wilmington reached the Court of Appeals and a portion of Wilmington’s restrictions were ruled ‘illegal.’ Still, attempts to impose regulations continue.

In Matthews, the town is considering zoning restrictions, like a separation requirement between rentals.

On Monday night, the Town Board of Commissioners will consider whether they move forward with enacting new restrictions. If approved, the town will need to hold a public hearing, which could happen as early as the end of this month.

Matthews is not the only place in our area attempting to restrict rentals. Iredell County implemented its own restrictions at the beginning of this year. Now, they face two separate lawsuits and the new rules are not being enforced until those reach a conclusion.

The Matthews Board of Commissioners meets Monday at 5:30 p.m.

