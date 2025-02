MATTHEWS, N.C. — MEDIC responded to a multi-vehicle crash in Matthews on Saturday morning.

The crash occurred at E. Independence Boulevard inbound and Interstate 485. MEDIC responded around 11 a.m.

Three patients were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

No further information has been provided at this time.

