Matthews day care employee charged with indecent exposure against 4-year-old

MATTHEWS, N.C. — A day care employee has been charged with indecent exposure against a 4-year-old, police said.

It was reported on May 7 but the man was charged after police presented their findings to a magistrate.

Matthews Police said the alleged exposure happened at Christ Our Shepherd Daycare on West John Street. They didn’t provide further details on what exactly happened.

The suspect, 43-year-old Kairaba Kente Martin, was charged with felony indecent exposure. He turned himself in on Thursday.

Police said they are continuing to investigate the case.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

