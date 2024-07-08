Matthews expected to pave the way for new grocery store

MATTHEWS, N.C. — A vote by Matthews town commissioners will pave the way for a new grocery store in town.

Commissioners will approve the building materials for a proposed 13,500-square-foot grocery store in the Matthews Gateway development on East John Street.

The grocer has not been officially announced, but the renderings have a font that looks similar to a Trader Joe’s.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 5 New grocery store coming to Matthews Renderings

Channel 9 has reached out to the grocery store to ask if they are building here. A spokesperson said the grocer is always looking for new neighborhoods to expand in, but they have no news to announce for Matthews yet.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Wegmans announces first Charlotte store)

Wegmans announces first Charlotte store

©2024 Cox Media Group