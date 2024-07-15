Matthews police ask for help finding missing 14-year-old boy

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Police in Matthews are asking for help finding a 14-year-old boy who hasn’t been seen since Sunday night.

The Matthews Police Department said Monday afternoon that Ethan Edward Emaison was last seen in the area of Ashby Woods Drive, which is near Sam Newell Road. He hasn’t been seen since about 11 p.m. Sunday.

Police said Demaison was last seen wearing a white Under Armour shirt, grey sweatpants, and flip flops. He’s described as being about 6′2″ tall and weighing between 210-220 pounds.

If you spot him, you’re asked to call 704-847-5555 with information.

