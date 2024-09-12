Matthews police chief resigns after 6 months on the job

MATTHEWS, N.C. — The town of Matthews is looking for a new police chief for the second time this year.

Matthews Police Chief Mike Clesceri is resigning from the department at the end of September, the town announced on Thursday. Clesceri was announced as the town’s newest chief in January, and he officially took the reins in March.

The town says Clesceri is resigning so he can return to Illinois due to “unforeseen personal circumstances.”

“Although we would have liked Chief Clesceri’s time with us to be longer, we are grateful for the past six months,” said Matthews Town Manager Becky Hawke. “I appreciate his leadership, demeanor, desire to serve this community well, and the respect he has shown for the men and women of the department. I want to thank him for his service to Matthews and wish him all the best as he returns to Illinois.”

Clesceri said in a statement Thursday: “The men and women of the Matthews Police Department are some of the finest I have ever had the privilege of working with, and it is with a heavy heart that I announce my resignation. They are deeply passionate about their work and genuinely care about the people they serve. Together, we have strengthened an already solid foundation for the next chief to build upon.”

Major Roy Sisk will serve as the interim chief while the town looks for a new chief, the town said in a statement. Sisk previously served in that role after former chief Clark Pennington resigned in 2022.

