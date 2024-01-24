Matthews police link 14-year-old to six criminal investigations

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Police in Matthews responded to an alarm at a used car dealership and ended up catching a juvenile who’s suspected in six different criminal investigations.

It happened a few weeks ago, but the Matthews Police Department sent a news release on Wednesday with details.

MPD said officers went to the Auto Finance Center on Independence Boulevard after a security alarm was activated around 3 a.m. on Jan. 1. One of the officers saw a person driving away in a vehicle who “resembled a suspect from a previous motor vehicle theft in December who fled on foot.”

The department said that officers tried to stop the car, but it took off. The officers found the car abandoned in a nearby parking lot, and it turned out to be stolen from Auto Finance Center.

MPD didn’t say how they were able to find the suspect, but the department said officers identified the suspect as a 14-year-old, and they went to the teen’s home.

According to the police department, investigators determined that the 14-year-old “was connected to a total of six current criminal investigations in Matthews.”

Matthews police say the teen is facing four counts of motor vehicle theft, two counts of breaking or entering into a building, attempted breaking and entering, theft of auto parts, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, fleeing to elude arrest, and resisting or obstructing an officer.

Police said the suspect was referred to the North Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice. It’s not clear if they’re still in custody.

