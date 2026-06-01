May rainfall makes minimal impact on drought, meteorologist says

CHARLOTTE — We have had 5 inches of rain in May, which is the most we’ve seen since August, meteorologist Joe Puma said on Monday.

It has only made a small dent in our drought, even though it’s been beneficial.

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There needs to be 14 inches of rain monthly to get out of it, Puma said.

“To put this in perspective, the 2-4 inches we’ve seen the past two weeks have only decreased that number by a half-inch,” Puma said.

Expect dry and hot conditions as we head into summer, so we need to continue doing our part to conserve water.

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