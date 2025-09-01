Mayor calls a special meeting for Metropolitan Transit Commission

CHARLOTTE — Mayor Vi Lyles has called a special meeting Wednesday for the Metropolitan Transit Commission.

MTC is the policy board that oversees the Charlotte Area Transit System.

The meeting will be held at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center at 600 East Fourth Street in room 267. It’s schedule to start at 9 a.m. and address safety aboard CATS.

It comes more than a week after a man fatally stabbed Iryna Zarutska on the Blue Line in South End. Decarlos Brown is charged with first-degree murder.

The public is invited to attend the meeting.

VIDEO: EXCLUSIVE Q&A: CATS leaders say ‘processes worked’ after deadly stabbing on light rail

